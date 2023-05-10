Police say a man has been arrested at the Alberta legislature after a gun was allegedly pointed at some construction workers.

Edmonton police say they were told that a man was spray-painting a message on a column on the north steps of the legislature when he was confronted by construction workers.

Police say the man allegedly picked up a firearm from the steps, pointed it at the workers and told them to leave him alone.

They say the workers fled and Alberta sheriffs were called in.

Police say the man was taken into custody and two firearms, one of which was loaded, were allegedly found in his possession.

A 59-year-old man faces various firearm-related charges.