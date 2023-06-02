Kyle Jensen and Ian Rice are two self-taught metal artists behind the company True North Absurdities. The pair made their first sculpture out of a garage in Calgary’s Cedarbrae neighbourhood – a fire-breathing dragon they called Notorious B.A.D. for Burning Man in 2018.
Since then, they have been hired for events such as the Chinook Blast winter festival in Calgary, where they brought Notorious B.A.D. and a bear that looks like it’s made of stained glass, with a metal frame and acrylic panels illuminated with multiple LED strip lights.
During the first day of Chinook Blast, Rice said, “the air was so cold the nozzle was stuck open, so as soon as you turned on the gas it would just start shooting flames.” They had to sit by the gas valve for the first night, opening it every time a kid would push the button on the dragon’s tail.
Now they’re working on a large owl sculpture that will have acrylic panelling similar to their bear’s, though this time they’re planning to weld the seams closed so light doesn’t shine through the frame.
Their next event is Freezer Burn, Alberta’s very own Burning Man celebration, to be held in Ponoka, north of Red Deer, from June 22 to 26.