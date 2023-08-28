RCMP in southern Alberta have arrested two youths after receiving reports of a disturbance at a Pride event.

Mounties were patrolling around the Empress Theatre in Fort Macleod, 174 kilometres south of Calgary, on Saturday when they received reports a smoke bomb had been set off.

They say an investigation found the substance discharged was fisher and marten lure oil.

Two youth suspects were arrested fleeing the scene, and police say the investigation continues.

The more-than-century-old venue says on its website that it’s closed until further notice.

The theatre posted on Instagram on Saturday that a drag show was scheduled for that night.