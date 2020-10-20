 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Alberta

Register
AdChoices

Narwhal tusk dropped in donation bin gifted to University of Calgary

Carrie Tait
CALGARY
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The two-foot long narwhal tusk donated to the Arctic Institute of North America by Goodwill Industries of Alberta. The tusk arrived in the box pictured.

Hesam Rezaei/Handout

For staff at a Goodwill thrift store in Calgary, the donation was an unusual find: A narwhal tusk, complete with hunting permit from 1978, filled out in blue ink.

The tusk’s tip is smooth, the body spiralled, and base end is jagged, like a snapped twig. The federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans issued the marine mammal tag, No. 1032, in English and Inuktut. The permits allow Inuit hunters to harvest narwhals, known as the unicorns of the sea because of their protruding tooth.

Goodwill Industries of Alberta trains staff to keep an eye out for unusual or valuable items, such as the vintage sealskin coat that surfaced in Edmonton in January, the authentic Louis Vuitton bag that appeared in June in Calgary and the narwhal tusk that showed up at the Beacon Heights location in September. This training gives Goodwill the chance to maximize the money it brings in – the designer bag later sold for $500 – and preserve items that are culturally or scientifically important. Goodwill wanted to donate the sealskin coat to a museum and will soon hand over the narwhal artifact to the University of Calgary’s Arctic Institute of North America (AINA).

Story continues below advertisement

An anonymous donor gave the ivory tusk to Goodwill.

“It is just so unexpected," said Sandie Black, the head of veterinary services at the Calgary Zoo and professor at the University of Calgary. “It is this little piece of Arctic history."

While the circumstances surrounding the two-foot tooth are unique, the item itself is not. Inuit can legally harvest narwhals. The meat, Dr. Black said, serves as a source of food. The tusks, meanwhile, are important resources for Inuit artists such as jewellery makers and carvers. They can be sold legally with proper paperwork.

The tusk that showed up at Goodwill is small, so it likely belonged to a young male narwhal, between the ages of 3 and 5, Dr. Black said. In the Arctic, tusks sell for about $100 to $200 a foot, she said. In the south, they can cost four to five times that amount. There are roughly 120,000 to 125,000 adult narwhals in the Arctic, she said.

Goodwill reached out to the University of Calgary to research the thrift-store find. The AINA exhibits materials such as books and art with partners such as schools, rather than maintaining a permanent collection. The AINA has never had a narwhal tusk. “While they are not necessarily rare ... they aren’t very often donated,” said Shannon Christoffersen, the manager of data and information services at AINA. Federal regulations around marine animals such as narwhals make such gifts difficult, she said.

Canada started regulating narwhal hunts in 1971, with annual quotas for individual Inuit hunters. In 1977, the government replaced the individual caps with quotas assigned to communities or settlements. The tag for the tusk that surfaced in Calgary is for the Central and Arctic area, according to photos distributed by the university.

Shannon Black, Goodwill’s brand co-ordinator for Calgary, said her organization is pleased the AINA can use the tusk for educational purposes.

Story continues below advertisement

“They were very much committed to preserving the tusk’s historical and cultural integrity,” she said.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies