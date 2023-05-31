Open this photo in gallery: A large wildfire burns this handout image provided by the Government of Alberta and posted on their social media page.HO/The Canadian Press

Residents of a small community in Northern Alberta have been airlifted to safety as an “out of control” wildfire burns at its perimeter.

An evacuation order went into effect for Fort Chipewyan, a hamlet with a population of about 800 people, on Tuesday and includes the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, Mikisew Cree First Nation, Fort Chipewyan Métis Nation and the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo. The wildfire, about 30 kilometres in size, is a short distance from the community’s airport.

The Canadian Armed Forces evacuated 116 residents to Fort McMurray on Tuesday evening using a military transport aircraft, called the C-130J Hercules, according to a statement from the Government of Canada. The government said on Wednesday that they are continuing to monitor the situation and working closely with provincial authorities.

The evacuation is being handled in stages starting with Allison Bay, home to about 125 people and closest to the wildfire, a press release from the affected communities said. Vulnerable and elderly people are also being prioritized.

“Air transportation to Fort McMurray, about 300 kilometres to the south, is being arranged, as well as temporary accommodations in Fort McMurray and Fort McKay for evacuees,” said the Tuesday notice.

Alberta continues to be under a state of emergency with fires burning in central and northern parts of the province. There were 64 active blazes early on Wednesday, with 16 considered out of control.

There were five evacuation orders in place across Alberta on Tuesday evening, displacing 3,501 people.

“Weather patterns are showing a weak low developing over the Eastern Slopes, bringing showers and thunderstorms to the southwest boreal through to the Bow/Calgary zone,” said the provincial wildfire update. “The fire danger continues to be very high or extreme in the northern regions of the province.”

About 2,600 people are fighting the wildfires, which includes firefighters and other responders from across Canada, the United States, Australia and New Zealand, as well as the Canadian military.

There are also wildfires burning in British Columbia and Nova Scotia.

In the Halifax area, firefighters are battling a growing blaze that has destroyed 150 homes. The wildfire covers about 837 hectares in the wooded suburban communities west of the city and the situation is expected to worsen with gusting winds and dry weather.

With a file from The Canadian Press.