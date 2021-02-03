 Skip to main content
Alberta

Ontario man accused of killing Cindy Gladue testifies for a third day

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
Crown prosecutors continue to look for inconsistencies in what an Ontario man says he told others on the morning he found a woman’s bloody body in his Edmonton hotel room bathtub.

Bradley Barton, who is 52 and from Mississauga, Ont., and is testifying for a third day at his manslaughter trial.

He has pleaded not guilty to killing Cindy Gladue, a 36-year-old Metis and Cree mother, at the Yellowhead Inn in June 2011.

Medical experts previously testified that Gladue suffered from a severe and painful wound to her vagina and bled to death.

During cross-examination, Crown prosecutor Julie Snowdon suggested that Barton pretended to be in shock the morning he found Gladue, and that his lies to police about how he knew her were to cover up his crime.

Barton has testified he lied because he didn’t want his family to know he had paid Gladue for sex.

This is the second trial for Barton in relation to Gladue’s death. His first trial in 2015 sparked rallies and calls for justice for Indigenous women. The case ended up before the Supreme Court of Canada. The high court ordered in 2019 that Barton be retried.

