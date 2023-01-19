Preston Manning takes to the podium for a news conference about a citizen-led inquiry into Canada’s response to COVID-19, Nov. 2, 2022 in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Preston Manning, the former leader of the Reform Party who is now investigating how federal and provincial policies during the COVID-19 pandemic hurt citizens, will chair Alberta’s COVID-19 committee.

Mr. Manning was the only person confirmed to Alberta’s new pandemic committee as of Thursday morning, according to a government source. The Globe and Mail agreed not to name the source because they weren’t authorized to comment to speak publicly about the committee’s makeup.

Mr. Manning, who has been critical of lockdowns, vaccine mandates and other public health measures, promised to review Alberta’s COVID-19 response in order to prepare for the next pandemic.

Mr. Manning last year launched what he called a national citizen’s inquiry, with plans to explore the social and economic harm federal and provincial governments inflicted as a result of COVID-19 public-health restrictions. The inquiry planned to host a series of hearings across Canada, starting in Moncton and Montreal, funded through donations.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith rose to power by harnessing support from those who felt aggrieved by federal and provincial COVID-19 restrictions. After winning the United Conservative Party leadership and becoming Premier last fall, she pushed out the province’s chief medical officer of health, Deena Hinshaw, who lead Alberta through the pandemic.

Ms. Smith is against vaccine mandates, banned mandatory masking in schools, and pledged to not to impose future restrictions should COVID-19 flare up. She has also expressed skepticism with COVID-19 vaccines and faced criticism on her first day in office for saying that people who chose not to get vaccinated were the most discriminated-against group in her lifetime.

Mr. Manning referred questions about Alberta’s COVID-19 committee to the provincial government. Ms. Smith’s office said it would offer more information in a news release Thursday afternoon.

Mr. Manning, in a video update posted in December, said he was looking for witnesses to share their personal stories with his citizen’s inquiry about how they were harmed during the pandemic. He also said he was keen to hear from experts whose opinions counter mainstream scientific beliefs.

“We’re also looking for expert testimony, particularly from experts whose alternative medical narratives or alternative scientific narratives were ignored or even censored during the time of the pandemic,” he said.

The former politician said the goal of his citizens’ inquiry was to provide recommendations as to what could have been done differently to avoid or mitigate such harm.

Ms. Smith has yet to release the names of medical experts she says she relies on for advice. During the United Conservative Party leadership race, she said her team reached out to Paul Alexander, a former adviser to former U.S. President Donald Trump who has described the COVID-19 vaccine as a “bioweapon.”