Alberta

Racist nickname for mountain landmark in Alberta Rockies renamed by Stoney Nakoda women

CANMORE, Alta.
The Canadian Press
A mountain peak on Mount Charles Stewart is seen near Canmore, Alta., on Sept. 3, 2020.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Stoney Nakoda women elders have revealed a new name for a prominent landmark in the Alberta Rockies with a racist and misogynistic nickname.

The feature is located near the summit on Mount Charles Stewart and can be seen from the mountain town of Canmore.

A ceremony was held Tuesday near Canmore to bring back the peak’s original name: Anu katha Ipa, or Bald Eagle Peak.

Elders say the landmark was long overdue for a name change.

The derogatory nickname for the landmark has been used in several hiking and climbing guides, on Google maps and on many trail websites – although some sites have recently removed it.

There have been two other recent attempts to officially name the landmark, but the Alberta Historical Resources Foundation board rejected both.

