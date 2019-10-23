 Skip to main content

Alberta

RCMP make arrests seven years after two antique cars stolen, vandalized in Alberta

SPRUCE GROVE, Alta.
The Canadian Press
RCMP have charged a man and a youth more than seven years after two antique cars were stolen from a farm west of Edmonton and vandalized.

Police say suspects broke into a locked barn in April 2012 near Spruce Grove, Alta., and took a restored 1925 Ford Model T and a 1956 Studebaker.

The thieves managed to get the Studebaker running, but when it got stuck in the mud, they lit it on fire.

They smashed the Model T’s windows, caused extensive body damage and left burn marks on the vehicle.

Police say a recent break in the case allowed them to make two arrests.

Ryan Scott, who is 26 and from Stony Plain, Alta., and a male who was a youth at the time have been charged with mischief over $5,000 and arson damage to property.

Scott has pleaded not guilty plea. His trial is set for March 20 in Stony Plain provincial court.

The second accused is to appear in court on Nov. 15.

