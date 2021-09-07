Some Alberta businesses frustrated with province’s reluctance to introduce a vaccine passport

Open this photo in gallery A COVID-19 QR code is scanned in Montreal, on Sept. 1. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Some Alberta businesses are increasingly frustrated with the provincial government’s reluctance to introduce a vaccine passport program.

Quebec, B.C., Ontario and Manitoba will all require proof of vaccination to access restaurants, bars and sports events.

But Alberta’s United Conservative government has so far declined to bring in a vaccine passport. The province leads the country in COVID-19 cases and only 70 per cent of Albertans are fully vaccinated.

The Calgary Chamber of Commerce says a vaccine passport is urgently needed to keep the economy open and prevent further lockdowns.

Ernie Tsu, owner of Calgary’s Trolley 5 brew pub, says he supports a vaccine passport if it will enable the hospitality industry to operate without restrictions.

The Alberta government has ordered restaurants and bars to stop serving liquor by 10 p.m. in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

