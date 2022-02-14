Alberta students board a school bus, as they return to school today for the first time since their holiday break was extended due to surging COVID-19 cases, near Cremona, Alta., on Jan. 10.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

The largest labour organization in Alberta has gone to court to challenge the province’s decision to lift a mask mandate in classrooms.

The Alberta Federation of Labour says in a news release that a request for an injunction to keep masks in place was filed Sunday on behalf of several parents who have children living with disabilities.

The government announced last week that starting today, students in schools would no longer be required to wear face coverings.

As well, children 12 and under no longer have to wear masks in any setting.

The union says it is also challenging Education Minister Adrianna LaGrange’s announcement last week that it’s now illegal for schools boards to bring in their own rules to override the province.

Sharon Roberts, a lawyer representing the parents and the union, says in a statement that removing universal masking in schools forces some children to choose between their education and their life.

