Third-party advocacy groups raise hundreds of thousands ahead of Alberta election

Open this photo in gallery United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney greets supporters at an anti-carbon tax rally in Calgary, Alta., on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Since Dec. 1, 2018, when the pre-election rules imposed new disclosure requirements and spending limits, nearly a dozen groups have collectively raised $600,000, according to the latest set of weekly disclosure information filed with Elections Alberta. Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Third-party advocacy groups hoping to shape Alberta’s spring campaign have brought in hundreds of thousands of dollars in the past two months, often from large corporate and union donors, ahead of the first election since the introduction of strict fundraising limits for political parties.

Elections Alberta data show several of those groups relied on substantial donations from businesses, corporate leaders and unions in 2018 while facing few restrictions on how that money could be spent. And that fundraising activity has continued as the election campaign approaches and pre-writ spending limits have taken effect. In contrast, political parties have been banned from accepting corporate and union donations since 2015.

The donors include a who’s who of corporate Calgary giving to groups aligned with Jason Kenney’s United Conservative Party, while union donations have gone to left-leaning organizations, some whose staff have ties to the New Democrats.

Since Dec. 1, 2018, when the pre-election rules imposed new disclosure requirements and spending limits, nearly a dozen groups have collectively raised $600,000, according to the latest set of weekly disclosure information filed with Elections Alberta, though two groups account for most of that money.

At the top of the list is a group called Shaping Alberta’s Future, which was also active in raising money last year. The group, which openly supports the UCP and attacks the NDP, has raised $277,000 since the beginning of December, largely from energy and development companies. Its largest recorded donation was from Surge Energy, which gave $75,000.

The Alberta Teachers' Association used $270,000 of its own money to fund advertising it plans to run around the election campaign. The union says it has been active in previous elections and this year is no different aside from the reporting requirements.

Lorne Gibson, who became the province’s first elections commissioner last year, said that while there has been a push to weed out corporate and union money from politics entirely, the legislation needed to strike a balance to allow public debate.

“We have to look at free speech," Mr. Gibson, Alberta’s chief electoral officer a decade ago, said in an interview.

"I think the courts have ruled on some of those arguments, that outside groups shouldn’t be able to make public comments and advocate. And as you get closer to the election, there are restrictions on what can be spent. It’s not wide open.”

He noted that his office responds to complaints and has the power to launch its own investigations. Violations can attract fines of up to $100,000.

Outside of an election period, third-party advertisers can accept donations of any amount from any source, and they can spend unlimited amounts of money on advertising or other expenses. As of Dec. 1, 2018, the groups are considered election advertisers; they can only accept donations from Alberta residents or businesses, and they are limited to spending $150,000 on advertising before the writ drops, and another $150,000 during the campaign.

In either case, the groups are prohibited from co-ordinating with political parties, though critics on both sides of the political spectrum have alleged that this may already be happening.

The largest fundraiser in 2018 was a group called AAFund, which is aligned with Mr. Kenney and whose primary contact is former Wildrose Party executive director Jonathon Wescott. Mr. Wescott did not respond to a request for comment.

The group brought in about $916,000 last year from donors that included oil and gas companies, developers and automotive dealerships. Groups like AAFund are not required to publicly disclose their activities beyond breaking down how much money went to advertising or other expenses..

Its single-largest donor was Calgary-based Matco Investments, whose chief executive Ronald Mathison said he doesn’t see the donation as overtly political but rather a response to what he views as bad policies.

“Policy is important and I think business people need to start expressing views on public policy and that venue seemed as good as the next,” Mr. Mathison said in an interview, adding that he has urged others within the business community to follow his footsteps.

He said he didn’t know much about AAFund before his company wrote its cheque, but he said he was interested in finding a group that aligned with his values.

The second most successful was Project Alberta, who brought in $385,000 from two union donations, including a single $250,000 donation from the United Food and Commercial Workers union.

And not far behind was Shaping Alberta’s Future, which raised $380,000 last year. The rules forbid groups from carrying over money raised before Dec. 1 to spend on advertising during the election period.

Shaping Alberta’s executive director, David Wasyluk, declined an interview request but in an e-mail said the group works within the law and regularly consults with Elections Alberta to ensure that happens.

Joel French of Public Interest Alberta, which raised more than $100,000 last year largely from union donors and intends to be involved in the election campaign as well, said the third-party rules work well overall. However, he drew a distinction between organizations like his that focus on policy issues and Shaping Alberta that provides overt support for a political party.

“That kind of very partisan advertising for or against a party, I think should be included in limits placed on political parties," he said in an interview. "That’s very different than a group talking about an issue. I think the partisan advertising should have been restricted a lot more.”

The NDP has been critical of what it has alleged are links between Shaping Alberta and the UCP − which both deny. The minister responsible for democratic renewal, Christina Gray, was not available for comment. Her office sent a statement that said the government is not contemplating any additional changes to its third-party advertising rules.

The UCP’s critic on the issue was not available for an interview. However, MLA Nathan Cooper said in a statement that the party supports eliminating corporate and union donations, but said the NDP had “made a mess in implementation.”

The statement did not say what changes a UCP government would consider, only that the party’s platform will be released later.