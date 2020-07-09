 Skip to main content
Three more patients die from COVID-19 outbreak at Edmonton hospital

Edmonton
The Canadian Press
A person wearing a mask walks away from the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton on Wednesday July 8, 2020. The hospital is no longer admitting patients due to a full outbreak of COVID-19.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Three more patients linked to a COVID-19 outbreak at an Edmonton hospital have died.

Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro reported the deaths at the Misericordia Community Hospital in a statement on Twitter.

The announcement comes one day after health officials said three patients had died from the illness, and 20 other patients and 15 staff had tested positive.

Alberta Health declared a full outbreak at the facility and said it would not be admitting new patients.

Shandro says his thoughts are with the families of the six patients who have died.

He says his department is monitoring the situation at the hospital and he has full confidence that measures are in place to prevent further spread of infections.

“Our hospitals remain safe, and this outbreak is being managed as safely and effectively as possible,” he said in the statement Thursday.

“I know the physicians, staff and volunteers at the Misericordia are working extremely hard in challenging circumstances, and I thank them for the care they’re providing.”

