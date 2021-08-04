 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Alberta

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Trans Mountain asks CER to step in amid complaints about Burnaby permits

Mike Hager
VANCOUVER
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The Westridge Marine Terminal, the terminus of the Trans Mountain Pipeline, seen over Burrard Inlet in Burnaby, B.C., on June 29, 2019.

JASON REDMOND/Reuters

Trans Mountain is again asking the Canada Energy Regulator for permission to bypass the City of Burnaby as it seeks to clear dozens of trees and gain access to restricted land in order to construct its controversial pipeline expansion.

The Crown pipeline corporation filed its request with the federal agency this week, alleging Burnaby has used its permitting powers to stymy the expansion for the past four years. Trans Mountain is asking the regulator to rule that these municipal measures are unconstitutional, in part because the project was given federal “paramountcy” by Ottawa.

In late 2020, the CER ruled that Trans Mountain did not need the city’s permission for some tree clearing work, but the corporation is now asking the regulator to expand that decision so it can cut down 86 more trees in three different areas. The new application, filed Aug. 3, is also asking for the project to gain new access to land on the other side of a railroad that its work crews are not allowed to cross.

Story continues below advertisement

Greg McDade, external legal counsel for Burnaby, said he doesn’t see any point in the community even participating in this latest motion with the regulator, given the city’s consecutive losses with similar challenges.

“The regulator has ruled on a number of occasions that, if Burnaby says no, they think the public interest is in the pipeline and they’re prepared to overrule [the city],” he said. “We don’t agree that there’s a stymieing happening here, Burnaby is exercising its jurisdiction appropriately and Trans Mountain doesn’t like it.”

Trans Mountain’s motion alleges that Burnaby refused to issue it a minor permit to bring equipment and materials to this area, which sits just south of the TransCanada Highway along the corridor already approved by the federal pipeline regulator and accepted by the city.

Mr. McDade said Burnaby already granted access to the land near the railroad to Trans Mountain, but the Crown corporation realized later that it needed to work on the other side as well so it applied for a second permit.

“This one was more harmful so they didn’t grant it,” he said of Burnaby’s permitting staff.

Burnaby councillor Alison Gu said Wednesday that bylaws were in place long before the expansion of the pipeline began and are meant to ensure a large swath of the community’s flora is protected.

“The fact that our bylaws are hindering the project simply indicate and demonstrate that this project is not in line with the well-being of our community,” Ms. Gu said.

Story continues below advertisement

The CER should take three to five weeks to resolve Trans Mountain’s motion, according to the company’s filing.

The $12.6-billion pipeline expansion is under construction following a series of court challenges and is expected to be completed by late next year. The project will triple the capacity of the existing pipeline from Edmonton to a shipping terminal in Burnaby, giving Alberta’s oil sands greater access to overseas markets.

The federal Liberal government bought the Trans Mountain expansion from then-owner Kinder Morgan in 2018. Ottawa paid Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd. $4.5-billion as the company prepared to halt the project because of regulatory and court delays.

In June, The Globe and Mail reported that Calgary-based Pembina Pipeline Corp. formed a 50-50 partnership with a coalition of First Nations and Métis representatives from communities along the route in order to bid for the pipeline. Pembina bought the remainder of Kinder Morgan Canada and other assets from its U.S. parent company after Trans Mountain was sold to Ottawa.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies