Two young girls are in hospital with life-threatening injuries after police say an off-highway vehicle they were riding collided with a pickup truck in southern Alberta.

RCMP in Airdrie, Alta., say a 10-year-old and a three-year-old were riding on the OHV on Saturday near the community of Linden when the crash happened.

They say both girls were taken to hospital and remain in serious, life-threatening condition, while the driver of the pickup wasn’t hurt.

Police say that while the investigation is still in its early stages, it is believed the OHV entered a grid road from a rural residential driveway when it was struck by the passing pickup.

RCMP spokesman Cpl. Troy Savinkoff says the girls were the only two people on the vehicle at the time, but he could not say whether they were being supervised by an adult.

Alberta’s Traffic Safety Act, Off-Highway Vehicle Regulation prohibits a person under 14 from driving an off-highway vehicle on a highway, and also states anyone under 14 who rides an OHV on public property must be supervised by an adult who is also on the OHV or is in a vehicle travelling nearby.