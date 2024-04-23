Uninspected meat at Calgary businesses poses significant health risk: AHS

Alberta Health Services is warning about the “significant health risk” associated with uninspected meat products purchased from eight Calgary food businesses.

The businesses are Alta Halal Meat, Bismillah Meat and Grocery, Madina Halal Meat and Grocery, Maher Fresh Halal Meat, Mediterranean Halal Meats and Deli, Mustafa Madani Halal Meat and Grocery, Shawdesi Bazaar, and Shawdesi Foods and Catering.

AHS says customers who bought meat or products containing meat from the businesses should dispose of the products, including leftovers from any meals eaten there.

Customers are also being told to watch for symptoms of gastrointestinal bacterial infection, such as diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.

AHS says closure orders were recently issued to the businesses after inspections confirmed the presence of uninspected meat products.

It says it is working with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, RCMP, Alberta Health, and Alberta Agriculture and Irrigation in an investigation into the issue.