Alberta

Veteran Calgary police officer found guilty of misconduct dismissed from service

Calgary
The Canadian Press
A veteran Calgary police officer has been dismissed from the service over his inappropriate relationship with a woman suffering from mental illness.

A police disciplinary board found Const. Dave Pizzolato guilty of misconduct.

The report from the disciplinary hearing says Pizzolato, who is 48, sent the 22-year-old woman up to 100 inappropriate text messages after she had attempted suicide.

After she was released from hospital, Pizzolato went to her home late at night and greeted her with a hug.

She says he later made advances towards her.

According to her caseworkers, she had been a victim of human trafficking since childhood and suffered from depression, anxiety and had made multiple suicide attempts.

“By his actions, Constable Pizzolato has wilfully breached his oath of office, the core values of the Service and disregarded Service rules and regulations,” retired Calgary police superintendent Paul Manuel wrote in his ruling.

“The grave nature of his disciplinary misconduct is such that the employment relationship in this case has been irreversibly compromised.”

Pizzolato was dismissed from the service on Oct. 29.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

