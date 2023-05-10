Open this photo in gallery: The east side of the Paskwa fire burns in the High Level Forest Area district of Alberta in a May 9 handout photo.HO/The Canadian Press

Officials have lifted an evacuation order for the hamlet of Evansburg, Alta., about 120 kilometres west of Edmonton.

Residents were told to leave on May 1 as dry and windy conditions fuelled wildfires that put the hamlet and surrounding rural area at risk.

Some nearby communities remain under a mandatory evacuation order, including Wildwood, Lobstick Resort and Hansonville.

Alberta’s wildfire status dashboard is reporting 76 active wildfires today, 26 of which are out of control.

Firefighters from Yukon, British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec have arrived in Alberta to help, and the government said late Tuesday that crews were also expected from New Brunswick, Oregon and Alaska.

Some areas in central Alberta have experienced cooler temperatures and rain, but the government says a return to hot and windy conditions is expected in the coming days.