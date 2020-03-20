In photos: Empty streets of Calgary after coronavirus forces state of emergency

On Sunday, March 15, Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi declared a state of emergency for the city, and then the province of Alberta followed later in the week with its own province wide declaration. Alberta is also implementing new measures on social distancing. The province is banning any organized gathering of more than 50 people, and all Albertans are prohibited from going to public recreation facilities and private entertainment venues such as casinos, bingo halls, bars, theatres and children’s play centres. The list of prohibited gathering spots also includes arenas, science centres, museums, art galleries, and fitness and community centres. Photographer Todd Korol visited spots around the city at the times that they would normally be buzzing with people. He found empty spaces, with people following orders to stay home and avoid social gatherings.
