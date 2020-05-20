 Skip to main content
// //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

A Better Tomorrow: Wu-Tang Clan raising money to help three Ottawa charities

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Wu-Tang Clan members pose at the New York premiere of Showtime's Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics And Men, as part of the Tribeca Film Festival, on April 25, 2019.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

The Wu-Tang Clan is raising money to help three Ottawa charities “Triumph” over COVID-19.

The New York City-based rap collective announced its official partnership with the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, the Ottawa Food Bank and the Ottawa Mission shelter this morning.

The group is selling T-shirts, hand sanitizer, and meals through their online 36 Chambers store, with proceeds from all three items going to the charities.

Story continues below advertisement

The Wu-Tang Clan began supporting the Ottawa Food Bank on April 2, after they were tagged in a tweet by Adam Miron, a local businessman.

The group replied to Miron’s tweet saying they had contributed to the Food Bank and encouraging others to join them.

The rap group says that led to an additional $280,000 being donated within the next 48 hours.

Considered hip-hop pioneers after their debut album “Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)” in 1993, the Wu-Tang Clan draws creative inspiration from kung-fu movies, Buddhism and comic books.

Sales of a T-shirt with the Wu-Tang Clan’s distinctive yellow and black “W” logo, altered to say Ottawa in its centre, will have all profits go to the Ottawa Food Bank.

A hand-sanitizer called Protect Ya Hands – a reference to the hit single “Protect Ya Neck” – is being produced for the Wu-Tang Clan by Jusu Body, a Victoria-based manufacturer.

For every bottle purchased, another will be donated to The Ottawa Mission Foundation and other homeless shelters across Canada, with additional profits being donated to the shelters.

Story continues below advertisement

The Saga Continues Bowl will be sold by Pure Kitchen restaurants in the Ottawa area, with the Wu-Tang Clan saying they will donate all their profits from the bowls to meals for front-line workers at the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies