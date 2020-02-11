 Skip to main content

Canada

About 1.2 million litres of oil spilled in Saskatchewan train derailment, provincial government says

GUERNSEY, Sask.
The Canadian Press
Smoke rises from a fire at the site of a CP Rail train car derailment near Guernsey, Sask., on Feb. 6, 2020.

NAYAN STHANKIYA/Reuters

The Saskatchewan government says about 1.2 million litres of oil was spilled during a fiery train derailment in Saskatchewan last week.

The province’s ministry of environment says the amount of oil recovered is still being determined, as a significant portion was burned off.

Thirty-two of the train’s 104 cars derailed and a dozen caught fire on Thursday near Guernsey, southeast of Saskatoon.

In response, the federal government ordered lower speed limits for all trains carrying large amounts of dangerous goods.

Another derailment about 10 kilometres away on the same set of tracks in December also caused a fire and leaked about 1.5 million litres of oil.

The province says Canadian Pacific Railway will be responsible for all costs associated with the derailment, emergency response and cleanup.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Transport Minister Marc Garneau says he’s ordered trains carrying dangerous goods to reduce speed for the next 30 days while officials examine the causes of recent derailments, including one Thursday that forced the evacuation of the Saskatchewan village of Guernsey. The Canadian Press

