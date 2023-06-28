Open this photo in gallery: AFN National Chief RoseAnne Archibald attends a commemorative ceremony, Raising the Survivors Flag, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on June 21, 2023.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The Assembly of First Nations has voted overwhelmingly to dismiss National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, the strongest rebuke yet to the leader whose term has been beset by acrimony since just days after she was elected to the position two years ago.

On Wednesday, 71 per cent of the 231 chiefs who voted concluded they had no confidence in her leadership. The Assembly of First Nations is Canada’s largest Indigenous advocacy organization, representing more than 900,000 First Nations people in 634 communities across the country. The national chief plays a key role in influencing government policy of importance to First Nations and deals with federal government officials, including the Prime Minister and cabinet ministers.

Phil Fontaine, an Ojibway from the Sagkeeng First Nation who was national chief for three, three-year terms with the last ending in 2009, confirmed the non-confidence vote and said he hopes Ms. Archibald does not put up an ugly fight. He said to his knowledge, it’s the first time the AFN has thrown out its leader.

“I’m hopeful that it doesn’t compromise the integrity of the AFN as the political voice for First Nations in every part of the country,” he told The Globe and Mail on Wednesday. “Given the strong call for her to resign, I think that would be the appropriate course of action on her part: to honour the results of the vote.”

Ms. Archibald was not immediately available for comment Wednesday evening and neither were spokespeople for the AFN.

With a file from Laura Stone.