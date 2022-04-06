Air Canada says it is suspending flights between Vancouver and Delhi this summer due to the difficulties of avoiding Russian and Ukrainian airspace.

The airline says in a release Wednesday that the change is necessary because of extended flying times and a refuelling stop that are needed for routes that avoid the area.

It says wind and weather conditions in South Asia are also expected to add to the challenge.

Flights between Vancouver and Delhi will be unavailable between June 2 and Sept. 6, and from June 4 to Sept. 8 between Delhi and Vancouver.

Air Canada says it may reinstate the route earlier if conditions allow.

The airline says anyone whose bookings are affected will be rescheduled on alternate flights without additional fees and it will continue to operate its flights to India from Toronto and Montreal.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.