Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney shakes hands with Demetrios Nicolaides, minister of advanced education in April, 2019.JASON FRANSON

The Alberta government says it will cap post-secondary tuition increases at two per cent starting in fiscal year 2024/2025 to help students with the increased cost of living.

Advanced Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides says the tuition increase cap is one of several proposals that will be in the government’s upcoming budget to help students.

He says other measures include lowering interest rates on student loans to the prime rate set by banks.

The grace period for interest-free loans would increase to 12 months from the existing six-month period.

Nicolaides also announced additional funding of $255 per month for the Alberta student grant and increased thresholds for the repayment assistance plan to $40,000.