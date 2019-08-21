Alberta hamlet ordered to evacuate due to collision that killed one, injured nine

One person is dead and nine others have been injured in a fiery crash that forced the closure of Highway 9 about 300 kilometres east of Calgary.
The Alberta government has ordered the evacuation of the hamlet of Chinook due to the collision, which involved a tanker truck.
RCMP say the crash happened near the intersection of the highway and Range Road 72 between Chinook and Cereal.
Two of the more seriously injured were flown to hospital and the others were transported by ground ambulance.
EMS spokesman Stuart Brideaux says the highway was impassable for emergency crews due to the number of vehicles involved in the crash.
RCMP are asking motorists to avoid the area.
Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.