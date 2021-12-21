A member of the Alberta Opposition has left caucus after reporting he is involved in a criminal investigation.

NDP Leader Rachel Notley says Edmonton-South legislature member Thomas Dang has stepped down as per caucus policy.

Notley says she believes the investigation is related to anecdotal reports that surfaced in September about Albertans being able to get access to the private health information of others through glitches on the province’s COVID-19 website.

She says Dang visited the government’s website at the time and called Alberta Health about his concerns.

Notley says Mounties recently searched Dang’s home.

The RCMP did not immediately respond to a request for comment; Dang could not be reached.

“We’re not sure of the specifics of the current investigation,” Notley said Tuesday.

“Either way, however, as this matter is now under active police investigation, Thomas has offered to step aside from our caucus, and I have agreed to that request.

“Our caucus has a long-standing policy that members under active police investigation will not sit in the caucus, and Thomas understands this.”

