RCMP in southern Alberta say officers shot a person who confronted them at a gas station early Christmas morning.

Mounties issued a news release saying members from their Strathmore detachment responded to an “unwanted persons” call in the town at around 3:30 a.m., where it was reported a male was causing a disturbance.

The release says officers found the male, who allegedly confronted them with a weapon.

Police say the officers discharged their sidearms, the male was struck, and he was transported to hospital with injuries.

RCMP say the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has taken over the investigation into the circumstances of the shooting.

Mounties say their own internal review process has been implemented to gather a full account of what took place.