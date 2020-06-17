 Skip to main content
Alberta to hold referendum on equalization payments, Premier Kenney says

James Keller
Calgary
Albertans will vote in a referendum next year on removing equalization from the Constitution, Premier Jason Kenney announced Wednesday as he released a report that recommends sweeping changes to the province’s relationship with the rest of Canada.

Mr. Kenney won last year’s provincial election on a promise to hold such a referendum if several conditions weren’t met, including repealing federal environmental legislation. The Premier says it’s clear that is not going to happen, and he said Albertans deserve a chance to voice their anger over a system that redistributes Albertans’ wealth to provinces such as Quebec, whose government has been hostile to the oil and gas industry.

“Albertans have, broadly, a deep sense of unfairness about how equalization and the whole system of federal transfers work,” said Mr. Kenney.

“I don’t think Albertans are against the principle of equalization in itself – that there should be some degree of sharing across the federation. What they object to is that the formula should be so unfair,”

Mr. Kenney argued that a referendum would force the federal government to look at the issue and give the province leverage in negotiations over equalization. He did not say how removing equalization would benefit Alberta or what specific changes to the formula he wants to see, though he has previously called for changes to how non-renewable resource revenue is calculated.

Mr. Kenney also repeated his demand for additional money through the federal fiscal stabilization program, which is designed to compensate provinces that see a sudden drop in revenue, as Alberta did when oil prices collapsed more than five years ago. Mr. Kenney called on Ottawa to lift a cap on those payments and pay Alberta $2.4-billion.

Critics have pointed out that the current equalization formula, which measures a province’s capacity to raise revenue and uses that to determine equalization payments, was last updated when Mr. Kenney was in cabinet in former prime minister Stephen Harper’s Conservative government.

The report includes more than two dozen recommendations, including setting up an Alberta police force to replace the RCMP and leaving the Canada Pension Plan in favour of a provincial pension.

The Premier said the government needs to study those two proposals before deciding how to proceed. He has said no changes would be made to Albertans’ pensions without a referendum.

The report also dismisses the idea of separation, saying that while public opinion polling has shown an increase in that sentiment, considering that as an option would not be constructive.

Mr. Kenney said there’s no question that Albertans are angry, though he said that should be addressed by ensuring the province is treated fairly within Canada.

“What they’re really looking for is that fair deal,” he said. “And if we can get greater fairness in the federation, I think this addresses many of the concerns that have bubbled up in the form of separatist frustration.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
