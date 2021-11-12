Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the province can now offer a limited supply of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Kenney says 5,000 doses have been received from the federal government and the province is still seeking more.

Albertans 18 years and older can book appointments to receive the J&J vaccine, but it will only be administered at select Alberta Health Services clinics.

Kenney says he has heard some vaccine-hesitant Albertans could be more willing to consider the one-dose vaccine.

There has been a steep drop in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

Alberta has just over 5,700 active cases, and there are 554 people in hospital with the virus.

“If people for their own reasons, based on their own research or priorities, have chosen this as the best vaccine for them, we respect that choice, and we want to be there to support them in that choice,” Kenney said Friday.

“The supply at this point is still pretty scarce [but] we’ll continue to push for more. I’ll be speaking to the prime minister next week and we’ll emphasize the importance of this.”

The province is using a number of measures to try to reduce the spread of COVID-19, including a vaccine passport at participating non-essential businesses such as restaurants, bars, casinos and movie theatres.

Starting Monday, Albertans will need to show a QR code downloaded from the provincial health website as proof of vaccination.

