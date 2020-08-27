Alert system developed for Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq communities almost ready to roll out

A community-led alert system that will issue emergency messages to residents in five Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq communities is rolling out soon.

Chiefs will be able to send alerts in Mi’kmaq and in English to community members in Eskasoni, Membertou, Potlotek, Wagmatcook and We’koqma’q by text, phone and e-mail.

Jennifer Jesty, emergency management co-ordinator with the Union of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq, has been developing the system she says is the first of its kind among Indigenous communities in Canada.

Jesty said today that giving chiefs and communities decision-making power about alerts will save time and potentially save lives during critical situations such as severe weather, wildfires and searches for missing people.

Summer students went door-to-door explaining the system to elders before posters and social media spread the word to the wider community.

The five chiefs are in Membertou today for a training session on how to use the alert system, which is scheduled to go live Sept. 1.

