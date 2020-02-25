 Skip to main content

Canada

All Canadians evacuated from Wuhan released from quarantine at CFB Trenton

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A Canadian Red Cross truck sits outside the Yukon Lodge at CFB Trenton, in a Feb. 6, 2020, file photo.

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Canada’s top health official has released the final 195 Canadians and their families who were brought home from Wuhan, China after two weeks of observation for the novel coronavirus.

All the Wuhan evacuees were quarantined at Canadian Forces Base Trenton for 14 days – the presumed incubation period of the virus – to be isolated and observed for signs of the disease now called COVID-19.

A group of 219 evacuees were allowed to leave the base last week after passing a final round of health screening.

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says none of the evacuees from Wuhan showed any signs of the virus, and they do not pose a risk of transmitting the disease when they return to their homes.

The government has offered to transport the evacuees to Toronto, where they will make their way to their homes.

Tam says the risk of the coronavirus spreading within Canada is still low.

Ontario's newest case of the novel coronavirus has now been confirmed as positive, though health officials say her illness is mild. The woman in her 20s recently returned from China and had an intermittent cough that had been improving. The Canadian Press

Related topics

