Alleged Rideau Hall intruder due back in court on Sept. 18

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A police officer stands by a fence outside Rideau Hall, in Ottawa, on July 2, 2020.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The man accused of ramming through a gate at Rideau Hall while heavily armed is slated to return to court Sept. 18 after making a brief appearance Friday.

Corey Hurren, a Manitoba military reservist and sausage-maker, faces 21 weapons charges and one of threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Police say Hurren used a pickup truck to break through a side gate at Rideau Hall early in the morning of July 2 and made his way toward the residence where Trudeau and his family live.

They say Hurren was armed with several guns, one of which had an illegal magazine.

Neither the Trudeaus nor Gov. Gen. Julie Payette were on the grounds at the time.

Police say they were able to talk Hurren down and arrested him peacefully after about 90 minutes.

