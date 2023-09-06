Open this photo in gallery: Stickers and signs hang attached to a utility pole in London, Ont., on June 15, 2021.Geoff Robins/The Canadian Press

Arguments in the trial of a man facing terror-related murder charges in the deaths of four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., are set to begin on Monday.

Jury selection, which began Tuesday, has concluded in Windsor, Ont., where the trial is taking place.

Nathaniel Veltman is accused of deliberately hitting members of the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk on the evening of June 6, 2021 and is facing four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges on Tuesday.

Veltman, who wore a long-sleeve white shirt and black pants in court, was sitting quietly between his defence lawyers Christopher Hicks and Peter Ketcheson during the jury selection process.

Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed in the attack. The couple’s nine-year-old son was also seriously hurt but survived.