Canada

Armed suspect barricaded in Richmond Hill, Ont., residence after allegedly exchanging gunfire with police

RICHMOND HILL, Ont.
The Canadian Press

Police say an armed man has been contained in a residence north of Toronto after he allegedly exchanged gunfire with an officer in Richmond Hill, Ont.

York Regional Police say the incident began around 10:30 a.m., when an officer made a traffic stop near the intersection of Bayview Avenue and Major MacKenzie Drive.

Const. Laura Nicolle says the driver of the stopped vehicle opened fire and the officer shot back, then the suspect fled into a nearby residence.

Speaking to reporters at the scene this afternoon, Nicolle said the suspect was still barricaded inside the home.

Nicolle said it’s not clear whether the suspect is injured, but the officer was not harmed.

There was a heavy police presence in the area, including a helicopter.

