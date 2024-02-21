Click here to submit a question for our live Q&A, taking place Saturday, Feb 24 at 10 a.m. EST

On Feb. 24, 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, starting a conflict that has killed tens of thousands and forced millions of civilians to flee their homes. Two years later, the war shows no sign of slowing down, as Russian President Vladimir Putin is still pushing for territory and Ukrainian forces struggle to break through enemy lines.

Throughout it all, The Globe and Mail’s reporters and photojournalists have filed extensive coverage from cities and towns in Ukraine, Poland and the surrounding areas – reporting on the push and pull of combat, the changing mood in Ukraine as Western support dwindles, and the death of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny.

On Saturday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. EST – the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – Globe and Mail senior international correspondent Mark MacKinnon will be answering your questions about the Ukraine war. Mark has been covering Russia and Ukraine since 2002, when he was first sent abroad to serve as The Globe and Mail’s Moscow bureau chief, and has reported on the Russian invasion since the first attack two years ago.

How has the war developed in the past 12 months? What has been the response from the international community? Is there a path to peace? Join us on Saturday for the answers to these questions and more.

You can read Mark’s article on the first anniversary of the Ukraine war here, and stay up-to-date on his most recent coverage.