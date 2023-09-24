Open this photo in gallery: This image taken from video provided by NASA TV shows the capsule released by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft lying on the surface near the parachute after landing to Earth on Sept. 24 2023.The Associated Press

For an asteroid named after the Egyptian god of sunrise and rebirth, it was a fitting entrance.

On Sunday morning, a piece of Bennu (the asteroid, not the ancient deity) appeared in the skies over the Utah Test and Training Range, a fiery human-made meteor that blossomed into a parachute-borne capsule drifting Earthward after seven years in space.

The capsule’s touchdown at 8:52 a.m. local time marked the dramatic culmination of NASA’s effort to bring home its first extraterrestrial sample from beyond the Moon.

With the sample’s return, the OSIRIS-REx mission is expected to shed new light on the nature and history of the solar system’s oldest building blocks.

For scientists involved in the effort, including Canadians who will participate in analyzing the asteroid sample, the capsule’s safe arrival brought relief and elation.

“It’s hard to express how important it is,” said Daniel Glavin, a senior scientist with NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center and OSIRIS-REx team member. “For me it’s just much bigger than this project. This is really for humanity.”

The arrival sequence began approximately four hours before the landing, when the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft received an all clear from flight controllers to release the capsule.

The capsule then sped to Earth, quickly covering the final 100,000 km of its journey while the main spacecraft fired it thrusters to change course, setting itself up for an extended mission that could see it rendezvous with the asteroid Apophis in six years time.

Even before the capsule hit the atmosphere at 12 kilometres per second, helicopters had been dispatched to prepare for its recovery on the ground.

Among the first tasks for the recovery team: checking the area around the capsule for unexploded ordinance, a feature of this isolated military site where the incoming capsule re-entered U.S. air space.

The most nerve-wracking moment came about five minutes before landing as team members and reporters waited for the capsule’s main parachute to deploy and slow down its descent. Nineteen years ago, a failure during this step proved disastrous for NASA’s Genesis mission, which crashed into the desert, breaching its sealed container of solar wind particles.

OSIRIS-REx has avoided that fate.

The rest of Sunday’s plan involves airlifting the 46 kg capsule to a temporary clean room for disassembly and a “nitrogen purge” that will keep it in a chemically benign oxygen-free environment.

The next stop for the capsule is NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, where an initial examination of the science canister containing the sample is scheduled to commence on Tuesday. It’s at this point that scientists will finally learn the quantity of sample that OSIRIS-REx managed to capture when it made a fleeting contact with Bennu three years ago. Estimates range from 150 to 350 grams.

One final wrinkle for the mission: The analysis could be interrupted by a U.S government shutdown later this week, though officials said such a delay would pose no risk to the asteroid material retrieved from Bennu.

“This sample’s waited for more than four billion years for humans to study it,” said Lori Glaze, director of NASA’s planetary science division during a press briefing prior to the capsule’s arrival. “If it takes us a little longer, I think we’ll be okay.”

Capsule’s return to Earth The SRC separates from the main spacecraft four hours before arrival. Protected by its heat shield it enters the atmosphere at high speed, then deploys parachutes to slow its descent to a site in Utah. The SRC will then be transported by helicopter to a nearby clean room, and the canister sent to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Tex. SRC hits atmosphere at 45,000 km/h Drogue chute released Main chute deploys at 1,500 m above surface Drogue chute deploys at 31,000 m above the surface Estimated speed at touchdown 17 km/h ivan semeniuk and john sopinski/the globe and mail, Sources: graphic news; NASA Goddard Space Flight Center; University of Arizona; afp OSIRIS-REx: Return from Bennu After a seven-year journey, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission is returning to Earth with a sample of a small asteroid called Bennu. Canada’s partnership in the mission means that a portion of the sample will be examined in Canadian labs for clues to the nature of asteroids and the early history of our solar system. Mission Timeline: Launched: Sept. 7, 2016 Arrived at Bennu: Dec. 3, 2018 Collected Sample: Oct. 20, 2020 Departed for Earth: May 10, 2021 Capsule reaches Earth: Sept. 24, 2023 OSIRIS REx: (Origins, Spectral Interp- retation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer) Size: 3.15 m Mass: 880 kg Bennu asteroid OSIRIS-REx Sun Earth Solar array Heat shield Sample head: Captured asteroid material during five- second contact. Estimated sample size: About 250 grams TAGSAM: Two-metre long Touch-and-Go sample arm used pressurized nitrogen gas to kick up loose material from the surface of Bennu Sample head Bennu Diameter: 510 m Composed of carbon-rich rock and loose rubble, Bennu is representative of material that was present in the early solar system when Earth formed. Sample Return Capsule (SRC) During the return voyage it protects the sample head and its contents in a sealed canister. Capsule’s return to Earth The SRC separates from the main spacecraft four hours before arrival. Protected by its heat shield it enters the atmosphere at high speed, then deploys parachutes to slow its descent to a site in Utah. The SRC will then be transported by helicopter to a nearby clean room, and the canister sent to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Tex. Drogue chute released SRC hits atmosphere at 45,000 km/h Main chute deploys at 1,500 m above surface Drogue chute deploys at 31,000 m above the surface Estimated speed at touchdown 17 km/h ivan semeniuk and john sopinski/the globe and mail, Sources: graphic news; NASA Goddard Space Flight Center; University of Arizona; afp Picture: NASA OSIRIS-REx: Return from Bennu After a seven-year journey, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission is returning to Earth with a sample of a small asteroid called Bennu. Canada’s partnership in the mission means that a portion of the sample will be examined in Canadian labs for clues to the nature of asteroids and the early history of our solar system. Mission Timeline: Launched: Sept. 7, 2016 Arrived at Bennu: Dec. 3, 2018 Collected Sample: Oct. 20, 2020 Departed for Earth: May 10, 2021 Capsule reaches Earth: Sept. 24, 2023 OSIRIS REx: (Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer) Size: 3.15 m Mass: 880 kg Bennu asteroid OSIRIS-REx Sun Earth Solar array Heat shield Cameras, spectrometers, sensors TAGSAM: Two-metre long Touch-and-Go sample arm used pressurized nitrogen gas to kick up loose material from the surface of Bennu Sample head: Captured asteroid material during five- second contact. Estimated sample size: About 250 grams Sample head Bennu Diameter: 510 m Composed of carbon-rich rock and loose rubble, Bennu is representative of material that was present in the early solar system when Earth formed. Sample Return Capsule (SRC) During the return voyage it protects the sample head and its contents in a sealed canister. Capsule’s return to Earth The SRC separates from the main spacecraft four hours before arrival. Protected by its heat shield it enters the atmosphere at high speed, then deploys parachutes to slow its descent to a site in Utah. The SRC will then be transported by helicopter to a nearby clean room, and the canister sent to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Tex. Utah Test and Training Range Drogue chute released SRC hits atmosphere at 45,000 km/h Johnson Space Center Main chute deploys at 1,500 m above surface Drogue chute deploys at 31,000 m above the surface Estimated speed at touchdown 17 km/h ivan semeniuk and john sopinski/the globe and mail, Sources: graphic news; NASA Goddard Space Flight Center; University of Arizona; afp Picture: NASA