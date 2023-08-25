Open this photo in gallery: The University of Waterloo campus community gathers in the Arts Quad for a vigil in Waterloo on Thursday, June 29.Nicole Osborne/The Canadian Press

Police say a man accused in a triple stabbing at a University of Waterloo gender studies class is now facing a charge of attempted murder.

Geovanny Villalba-Aleman had earlier been charged with three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Waterloo Regional Police have alleged the stabbing was a hate-motivated attack.

Police have alleged the 24-year-old suspect walked into the gender studies class on June 28, asked the 38-year-old professor for the subject of the class and then attacked her with two large knives.

Two students – a 19-year-old man and 20-year-old woman – were also stabbed and police said the suspect then attempted to stab another person.

The stabbing victims sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Villalba-Aleman, a recently graduated international student at the university, was set to have a court hearing on Friday.