Barack Obama to speak in Vancouver in early March

Vancouver

Vancouver
The Canadian Press
Comments
Former President Barack Obama accepts the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award at a ceremony, Dec. 12, 2018, in New York.

Jason DeCrow/The Associated Press

Former United States president Barack Obama is coming to Vancouver.

The Greater Vancouver Board of Trade says in a statement that Obama will speak March 5 during a late afternoon event at Vancouver Convention Centre West.

It’s billed as a conversation with the first African American to be elected to the presidency.

Iain Black, board of trade president and CEO, says the organization is delighted with the appearance.

Obama, who was elected 44th U.S. president in 2008 and served two terms, is scheduled to make an appearance in Calgary earlier in the day.

Tickets to the Vancouver appearance will be offered to board members first, but any remaining tickets will be made available to the general public on Feb. 1.

“It is an honour for our organization to host one of the most respected world leaders in recent history, in light of his lifelong dedication to principled diplomacy and creating a more equal society,” Black said in the release.

Board chair Lori Mathison said B.C. business leaders have repeatedly placed Obama’s name at the top of surveys on desired speakers.

Mathison called Obama “quite possibly the most coveted speaker in the world.”

Tickets to Obama’s Calgary speech at the Saddledome are already on sale.

