Flood waters surround a farm in Abbotsford, B.C., on Nov. 23.JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Wind and rainfall warnings blanketed most of British Columbia’s coast on Wednesday as what Environment Canada calls a “parade” of storms was expected to sweep over areas of the province already struggling to recover from devastating flooding.

The alerts come as the number of people confirmed killed or missing in the floods rose to six, with the RCMP saying officers are investigating a report of a missing woman who was unable to leave a home on Highway 8 before it was washed away last week. Four bodies have been recovered from a mudslide along Highway 99 near Lillooet and one man is still missing.

The centre that monitors the province’s waterways said several atmospheric rivers will drench B.C., dropping up to 70 millimetres of rain over the Fraser Valley, including Abbotsford, by Thursday and even more over Vancouver’s North Shore mountains.

Flooded farmland is seen in an aerial view from a Canadian Forces reconnaissance flight in Abbotsford, B.C.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 1 of 17

High transmission power lines are seen surrounded by flooded farmland in an aerial view from a Canadian Forces reconnaissance flight in Abbotsford, B.C.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 2 of 17

Workers view collapsed sections of bridges destroyed by severe flooding and landslides on the Coquihalla Highway north of Hope, B.C.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 3 of 17

A collapsed section of a bridge sits in the water after severe flooding and landslides on the Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt, B.C.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 4 of 17

A farm surrounded by floodwaters is seen at dusk in an aerial view from a Canadian Forces reconnaissance flight in Abbotsford, B.C.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 5 of 17

A section of the Coquihalla Highway washed away by severe flooding south of Merritt, B.C.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 6 of 17

A greenhouse glows at dusk in an area of Chilliwack, B.C., not affected by flooding as seen in an aerial view from a Canadian Forces reconnaissance flight.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 7 of 17

A house and a barn are surrounded by floodwaters on a farm at dusk as seen in an aerial view from a Canadian Forces reconnaissance flight in Abbotsford, B.C..DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 8 of 17

Vehicles travel on a closed portion of the Trans-Canada Highway past farms surrounded by floodwaters at dusk as seen in Abbotsford, B.C.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 9 of 17

A section of the Coquihalla Highway washed away by severe flooding south of Merritt, B.C.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 10 of 17

A section of road just off the Coquihalla Highway washed away by severe flooding north of Hope, B.C.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 11 of 17

Crews work to clean up the remains of a mudslide that left motorists stranded for days, as seen in an aerial view from a Canadian Forces reconnaissance flight in Agassiz, B.C.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 12 of 17

A collapsed section of bridge destroyed by severe flooding is seen in Merritt, B.C.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 13 of 17

Collapsed sections of bridges destroyed by severe flooding and landslides on the Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt, B.C.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 14 of 17

Damage caused by heavy rains and mudslides is shown along the Coquihalla Highway north of Hope, B.C.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 15 of 17

A collapsed section of a bridge sits in the water after severe flooding and landslides on the Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt, B.C.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 16 of 17

The Trans-Canada Highway and farmland is seen covered in floodwaters in an aerial view from a Canadian Forces reconnaissance flight in Abbotsford, B.C.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 17 of 17

The statement from the River Forecast Centre said another storm will arrive Saturday and “additional storms are expected early next week,” although the amount and severity of rainfall is still being determined.

The centre issued high streamflow advisories for waterways along the entire length of B.C.’s coast and was maintaining a flood warning for the Sumas River and Sumas Prairie around Abbotsford. It said rivers were expected to rise on Thursday with the potentially highest flows expected around the Sunshine Coast, Howe Sound and North Shore corridor.

Rivers in the Fraser Valley would rise by amounts similar to typical fall storms but could be “more problematic due to flood response and recovery efforts and damaged infrastructure in the region,” it said.

BC Hydro warned of potential power outages and an increase in water flowing into its reservoirs on Vancouver Island and the south coast. Teams were releasing water from some reservoirs, which were already full, CEO Chris O’Riley said in a statement on Wednesday.

More than 258,000 people lost power during last week’s storms.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. said the first trains arrived in Vancouver from Kamloops on Wednesday after operations on the line resumed Tuesday. They were loaded with grain and fuel, the company said in a statement.

The supply chain crisis explained: What B.C. floods, inflation and global shortages mean for Canadians ahead of the holiday season

Despite B.C. flood issues, for touring bands like D.O.A., the show must go on

Thirty locations across CP’s Thompson and Cascade subdivisions were damaged, 20 of them significantly. Hundreds of staff and contractors have been working “day and night” to restore the rail line, the company said.

“This route is CP’s busiest corridor handling a wide range of products and commodities. It links the Port of Vancouver and B.C. to the rest of Canada and North America,” the statement says.

Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said Tuesday that more information was emerging about extreme flood damage from last week when the Nicola and Coldwater rivers burst their banks.

The flooding forced the evacuation of Merritt, with some residents starting to return Tuesday, but Fleming said damage was also significant along most of Highway 8 between Merritt and Spences Bridge.

“Eighteen segments of that highway sustained substantial damage,” Fleming said. “Four bridges are either gone or damaged.”

Repairs would take some time, Fleming told a news conference, but he said work had begun to restore road access to several Indigenous communities that have been isolated since the flooding last Sunday and Monday.

BC Hydro said crews would need to replace 87 power poles and 14 transformers along the Highway 8 corridor alone.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth has said more than 6,500 people have registered as evacuees and those whose homes were flooded last week are eligible for a $2,000 grant through the Canadian Red Cross and the province.

Some evacuees from Sumas River flooding in the Fraser Valley were allowed to return home Tuesday and the mayor of Abbotsford said preparations were progressing for the upcoming storms.

Mayor Henry Braun said the city had finished inspecting its dike system and found less than one per cent needed repairs after last week’s heavy rainfall, and about 80 per cent of the repairs were complete.

“We expect another five feet (1.5 metres) of height to be added to the dike prior to the weather event anticipated for Thursday,” Braun told a news conference.

“I am hopeful that this will put us in the best position to manage the rain that will come.”

British Columbia officials provide an update on their emergency response to floods that displaced thousands last week and warn that a rainy forecast could further affect recovering areas. The Canadian Press

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.