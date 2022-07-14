BC Wildfire Service says a fire is spreading just west of Lytton, B.C., the same community all but wiped out by fire last year.

It says in a tweet that multiple crews are responding, and helicopters and airtankers have been dispatched.

The service says the fire is about 1.7 kilometres northwest of Lytton, on the west side of the Fraser River.

It’s about two hectares in size and “is being influenced by gusty winds in the area.”

EComm, the 911 emergency communication operator for most of the province, says in a statement that landline and cell service is unavailable in Lytton and for the areas nearby of Boston and Spences Bridge, but it’s unclear if the outage is related to the fire.

A wildfire roared through Lytton on June 30, 2021, killing two people and destroying most of the village.

“This is a dynamic situation and updates will be provided as they become available,” BC Wildfire Service said in the tweet.

