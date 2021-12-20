COVID-19 cases in British Columbia are back up to figures not seen since October, with an average of 850 a day.

The province reported a three-day total of 2,550 new cases on Monday and three more deaths.

There are 5,435 active infections, up from 2,949 a week ago.

New restrictions ranging from limits on audience capacities for large venues to the number of people allowed to attend indoor personal gatherings came into effect Monday.

Officials say the rules, which also prohibit New Year’s Eve parties, were being implemented over concerns that cases of people infected with the Omicron variant could overwhelm B.C. hospitals.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said the Omicron variant is adding new and more complex challenges to managing the pandemic.

Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix were expected to announce changes to B.C.’s rapid testing policy on Tuesday.

The health measures are scheduled to last until Jan. 31.

