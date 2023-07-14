The passage of Bill C-18, the Online News Act, has created a lot of uncertainty about how Canadians will access news in the coming months.

The new law would require companies including Meta and Google to compensate news publishers for linking to their content. These tech giants, meanwhile, have been sharply critical of the bill and have said they will pull Canadian news content from all their platforms.

Many Globe and Mail readers find our stories via search and social media. You rely on us to be a trusted and reliable source for breaking news and exclusive, independent journalism, amid the flood of algorithmically generated news feeds and hyper-partisan debate.

Although the Canadian news landscape could soon look very different, finding trustworthy content has never been more important.

If you can no longer find The Globe via search or social media (as has already happened to a small percentage of Facebook and Instagram users) there are many other ways to access our high-quality journalism, whatever your reading preference:

Mobile app

Our news app for iOS and Android gives readers the full range of Globe and Mail journalism, from breaking news and explainers to investigations and visual storytelling.

Newsletters

Morning Update is our flagship newsletter – a summary of the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox first thing each weekday.

Other highlights from our wide portfolio of newsletters: Carrick on Money, Politics Briefing, Top Business Headlines, Great Reads and Breaking News.

Podcast

The Decibel is our daily news podcast, which explores the most important stories shaping the lives of Canadians every day.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube

Apple News

For readers on iPhones, iPads and Macs, The Globe’s top stories of the day and breaking news alerts are available through Apple News, with access to our full range of journalism for subscribers.

Social

You can also find us on TikTok and LinkedIn (for now – it is unclear how these companies will respond to Bill C-18).

Support The Globe

Finally, if you would like to support high-quality, independent, Canadian journalism, consider a print or digital subscription to The Globe and Mail.

(For more on C-18, see our newsroom’s explainers, analysis and in-depth news coverage.)