Bissonnette pleads guilty to first-degree murder in Quebec mosque shootings

Open this photo in gallery Alexandre Bissonnette has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the killing of six worshippers in a Quebec City mosque in January, 2017. HANDOUT/Reuters

The man who killed six worshippers at a Quebec City mosque and awakened Canada to the deadly threat of homegrown anti-Muslim radicalization has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in a shocking reversal of his original denial of guilt in the attack.

Alexandre Bissonnette, 28, listened attentively, shackled and surrounded by four guards in a Quebec City courtroom, as charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder and the names of the six who were killed and 40 other victims were read to him. When the judge asked if he pleaded guilty to the charges, he answered loudly and clearly: “Oui, monsieur le juge.” The plea in the case Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described as “a terrorist attack against all Canadians” was accepted and a publication ban lifted Wednesday as one of the widows wept in the crowd.

Mr. Bissonnette cried, too.

The surprise admission of guilt came just hours after the killer had pleaded not guilty during preliminary matters on Monday. The plea was under a complete publication ban until Wednesday morning as Superior Court Justice François Huot went to unusual lengths over 48 hours to make sure Mr. Bissonnette was both certain and of sound mind.

Just before admitting guilt, Mr. Bissonnette informed the judge “I intend to plead guilty,” in front of a sparse courtroom crowd, most of whom attended anticipating more routine matters. The killer explained he decided to admit his guilt several months ago because he didn’t want thousands of people, including the families and living victims, “to relive this tragedy.” He said his lawyers advised him to wait for all the evidence to be available to them before telling the judge. The final pieces arrived Sunday night.

Mr. Bissonnette walked into a mosque just before 8 p.m. on another cold Sunday, on Jan. 29, 2017, and opened fire on a group of worshippers who had just completed evening prayers. Friends, classmates and other acquaintances who knew him before the shooting said he had become fascinated by far-right leaders in other countries and frequently expressed anti-immigrant views.

Members of the Quebec City Muslim community, including some of the shooting victims and their families, and Mr. Bissonnette’s parents, Manon Marchand and Raymond Bissonnette, sat stoically in the courtroom as they heard the confession of guilt.

Aymen Derbali, the father of three who was paralyzed after diverting the shooter’s attention and taking seven bullets, sat in the centre of the courtroom.

The judge grilled Mr. Bissonnette with at least 17 questions before moving on: “Is this guilty plea free and voluntary? Did anyone make you any promises? Are you under the influence of drugs or alcohol? Is anyone threatening you? Are you aware this conviction carries a life sentence?”

To each question, Mr. Bissonnette replied that he understood and that he was making the plea on his own free will.

Justice Huot then took the unusual step of asking the Crown to provide one last psychiatric evaluation to make sure the accused understood the gravity of his decision. The judge explained that Mr. Bissonnette’s defence team had spent much of the pretrial period preparing to try to make the case he was not criminally responsible because of mental incapacity. The judge wanted to make sure Mr. Bissonnette was mentally fit to make the plea.

“Mr. Bissonnette is near me, he seems to completely understand what I’m saying, he’s engaged in what’s happening in court, but Mr. Bisonnette will understand I’m not a medical expert,” Justice Huot said. “I absolutely don’t want to take any chances. I want things done in a manner that is clear, straight, correct and legal.”

The report was delivered Wednesday and psychiatrist Sylvain Faucher confirmed Mr. Bissonnette was fit and healthy.

But 48 hours before the results of the evaluation, the judge heard the plea that can only now be made public: One by one, the judge named the six dead men – Azzeddine Soufiane, Khaled Belkacemi, Ibrahima Barry, Mamadou Tanou Barry, Abdelkrim Hassane and Boubaker Thabti – as he read the charges of first degree murder.

Justice Huot then moved on to the attempted murder charges for the five men who were shot and most grievously wounded: Said Akjour, Aymen Derbali, Said El Amari, Nizar Ghali et Mohamed Khabar.

Finally, the judge named 35 other people who were present that night, including children who were identified by initials. Mr. Bissonnette admitted he attempted to murder them, too.

“You accept your responsibility?” the judge asked. “I accept,” Mr. Bissonnette replied.

The killer will be sentenced at a later date to life in prison with no chance of parole for at least 25 years. Under new provisions of the criminal code enacted in 2011, his parole ineligibility could be made consecutive on all six murder counts, guaranteeing he would remain in prison for life.

Mr. Bissonnette gave a three-minute statement expressing regret for his act. “I’m ashamed of what I’ve done,” he said.

The killer denied he is either a terrorist or an Islamophobe, but rather “was a person carried away by fear, negative thoughts and a horrible form of hopelessness.”

He became suicidal and was obsessed with death in recent years, he said. “It was like I was fighting a demon that defeated me.”

“I would like to go back and change things. Sometimes I feel like this is all an atrocious dream, a real nightmare. I would like to ask you to forgive me for what I did, but I recognize my act is unforgivable,” he said, turning to the widows, wounded and families in the gallery. “If by pleading guilty I can do you some good in all this, at least there’s that.”

Mr. Trudeau and other leaders described the murders as a terrorist act but the Crown did not proceed with terrorism charges and did not explain the decision. Many legal experts said terrorism charges would simply complicate a trial process that already gave the killer a life sentence.

