 Skip to main content

Canada Bruce McArthur will return to court Jan. 16

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Bruce McArthur will return to court Jan. 16

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

A man accused of killing eight men with ties to Toronto’s gay village will return to court in January.

At a brief appearance Thursday, Bruce McArthur’s next court date was set for Jan. 16, 2019 for ongoing pre-trial matters.

The 67-year-old self-employed landscaper faces eight counts of first-degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement

He is set to stand trial on Jan. 6 2020, and the Crown says the proceedings are expected to last three to four months.

McArthur, who wore a black sweater over a colourful shirt and blue jeans, nodded as the judge spoke to him during Thursday’s hearing.

He was arrested in January in connection with the men who went missing from Toronto’s gay village between 2010 and 2017.

Report an error
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season