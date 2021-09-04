 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Business owners, police group call for clarity on B.C. vaccine passport

Nick Wells
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry looks on as Premier John Horgan speaks about the COVID-19 vaccine card set to arrive in mid-September as they discuss details about the process during a press conference at provincial legislature in Victoria, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.

CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

Business owners and law enforcement are asking for more support as British Columbia gears up to implement a COVID-19 vaccine card system in mid-September.

As of Sept. 13, residents will need a vaccine card to get into restaurants, clubs, ticketed sporting events and organized affairs like weddings as the risk of infection is 10 times higher among those who are not immunized. After Oct. 24, those aged 12 and up will need to be fully vaccinated at least seven days earlier, and only children below that age will be exempt from entering establishments if they are with adults who have been fully vaccinated.

But some businesses say they want more clarity on the program and how enforcement will be handled.

Story continues below advertisement

Carl McCreath, the president of restaurant operations with the Steamworks Group, said he’s cautiously optimistic about the planned vaccine card program.

But he wants the government to help businesses by sharing more details about how the passport system will work and how restaurants and others should prepare.

“We haven’t been shown the app or exactly what we’re going to be evaluating. I’m a little nervous that I haven’t seen anything yet and have no idea what we’ll be evaluating at the door,” McCreath said.

The Ministry of Health said the public can expect further details about the COVID-19 vaccination card program to be made available on Tuesday, and added that it is working with the business community to hear their concerns.

Premier John Horgan has said police could be called if patrons refuse to show businesses their vaccine cards, but McCreath and police representatives say that may not be realistic.

“I think we all know, no restaurant is going to have one customer berate them at the door and hop on the phone to the police. It’s not realistic,” said McCreath.

Tom Stamatakis, the president of the Canadian Police Association, said placing the burden of enforcement on police will stretch resources and potentially affect responses to other calls.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have a huge government infrastructure around, for example, the operation of licensed premises,” he said. “My view would be we should be looking to those agencies and resources in the first instance when it comes to enforcement.

“Police will obviously be available to assist in those circumstances or cases where it might escalate. The default should not be the police.”

On Monday, Health Minister Adrian Dix acknowledged there may be some difficulties in enforcement of the new rules, but they are being put in place to give freedom to businesses and communities to begin rebuilding the economy and start living as normally as possible.

“Yes, there are going to be issues around enforcement,” he added.

“There is always the uncertainty around something that was never in place before and is now going to be in place.”

Robert Belcham, the owner-operator of Popina in Vancouver, said his focus will be on keeping staff safe.

Story continues below advertisement

“We want to keep as many people as safe as possible,” he said. “We want to give people a feeling of being safe in the restaurant.”

He said staff have had to confront some patrons who refused to wear masks, but it has been reasonably calm.

Belcham added that he hopes the provincial government works with the B.C. Restaurant and Foodservices Association to help businesses.

McCreath said he also hopes the vaccine card is the last restriction restaurants have to deal with.

“The government’s done what they had to do and we weathered the storm,” he said. “With the passport, I hope this is what we have to deal with. This and masks and not a bunch of restrictions.”

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies