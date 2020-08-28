Canada extends restrictions on international travel until at least Sept. 30

Open this photo in gallery The international arrivals area at Toronto Pearson International Airport is seen on July 14, 2020. Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

The federal government is extending travel restrictions by one month to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Friday on Twitter that existing restrictions on international travel to Canada would be extended to Sept. 30.

Blair says Canadian citizens and permanent residents who are returning home to Canada will continue to be subjected to strict quarantine measures.

Story continues below advertisement

Travellers coming to Canada will still be asked whether they have a cough, fever or are having difficulty breathing.

New arrivals are required to quarantine for 14 days if they don’t have symptoms, or isolate for 14 days if they do.

Canada has taken steps to stem the flow of foreign nationals into the country by restricting discretionary travel, including for tourism, recreation and entertainment.

Blair said in his tweet that the extension is “to limit the introduction and spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.