Communities are gathering across Canada today to recognize the third annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The federal holiday recognizes the legacy of Canada's residential school system and its harms to Indigenous Peoples.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says today should be about listening to survivors.

In Ottawa, residential school survivors and Indigenous leaders are set to attend a commemorative event on Parliament Hill beginning at noon.

Gov.-General Mary Simon, who is expected to attend, says the day is one for reflection but also for action.

There are also events taking place across the country, including powwows in Victoria, Winnipeg and Toronto.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg is offering free admission today, as is the Canadian Museum of History in Ottawa.

In Montreal, a rally and march starts at 1 p.m. featuring speakers and drummers.