 Skip to main content

Canada Canada ready to celebrate 152nd birthday with flybys and fireworks

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Canada ready to celebrate 152nd birthday with flybys and fireworks

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
Comments

The skies will be filled with fireworks and military aircraft today as Canada Day celebrations are held across the country.

From Nova Scotia westward to British Columbia the military will soar high above revellers celebrating Canada’s 152nd birthday, showcasing a range of aircraft both new and old including helicopters, Hercules transports, and fighter jets.

The Snowbirds are also set for a flypast of the Parliament buildings in Ottawa as part of the festivities in the nation’s capital.

Story continues below advertisement

Once the sun goes down Parliament Hill will also be the setting for the country’s premier fireworks display.

In her recorded message marking the occasion Governor General Julie Payette says she hopes Canadians get out and about regardless of the weather to hike, to celebrate and to watch the fireworks.

After all, she says, “we are a land of four solid seasons and it is not a little rain or a little snow that will stop us.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter