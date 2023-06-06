The latest

Hazy, smoky conditions are engulfing the nation’s capital, and Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for the region.

Sept-Îles, Que., which had been threatened by approaching wildfires, has lifted an evacuation order

Official in Nova Scotia have started offering residents affected by fires there free well-water testing kits

The federal department says high levels of air pollution have developed in Ottawa, Gatineau and other nearby municipalities due to smoke from nearby wildfires.

Open this photo in gallery: Smoke from wildfires hangs over Parliament Hill in Ottawa on June 6, 2023.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Wildfires in Quebec and Southeastern Ontario over the weekend have caused thousands of people to be evacuated from their homes.

Environment Canada is warning that wildfire smoke can be harmful to public health, even at low concentrations.

It is advising people in the area to take precautions to protect their health and reduce exposure, including wearing masks, avoiding outdoor activities and contacting health-care providers if they are experiencing irregular symptoms.

People with lung disease, heart disease, elderly adults, pregnant people and people who work outdoors are at a higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by smoke and smog.

The Canadian Press

One Quebec city that had been threatened by approaching wildfires has lifted an evacuation order, but other parts of the province continue to deal with out-of-control blazes that are taxing firefighting resources.

About 6,000 residents of Sept-Îles, Que., and the nearby Innu community of Mani-Utenam had been under an evacuation order since Friday after one of three fires in the region neared the area.

Sept-Îles Mayor Steeve Beaupré told a news conference Tuesday the fire was no longer deemed a threat and people will be able to return home.

Premier François Legault is visiting the city in Côte-Nord region in eastern Quebec, meeting civil security officials and firefighting teams.

Meanwhile, Public Security Minister François Bonnardel will visit northwestern Quebec, notably Val d’Or, where nearby communities have been evacuated.

According to the province’s forest fire prevention agency, more than 160 forest fires are burning in the province, including more than 100 that are considered out of control.

The Canadian Press

As thousands of Nova Scotians return to their homes after a string of devastating wildfires forced them to flee last week, provincial and municipal officials started offering them free well-water testing kits on Tuesday.

The testing is necessary because in areas where the fire moved through, the groundwater could be contaminated by residue from the fire, chemical fire retardants and fuel from ruptured tanks.

In Halifax, the city informed residents on Twitter that due to limited capacity for lab testing, no more testing kits were available for distribution Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Barrington Lake wildfire is the only fire that remains out of control in Nova Scotia, but fire officials say it is not growing, thanks to heavy rain over the southwestern corner of the province – and more rain is in the forecast for Shelburne County.

As well, the Roseway Hospital in the town of Shelburne was expected to reopen Tuesday after it was evacuated last Wednesday.

Still, a section of the major highway that runs along the western section of Nova Scotia’s Atlantic coast remains closed because of the fire.

The Canadian Press

