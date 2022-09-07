A blood donor clinic pictured at a shopping mall in Calgary, Alta., March 27, 2020.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Canadian Blood Services has for the first time signed a deal with a private, for-profit company to collect blood plasma from Canadian donors.

CBS announced the deal Wednesday with Grifols, an international pharmaceutical headquartered in Spain, which began to purchase facilities in Canada in 2020.

CBS says the deal is part of its plan to create a more stable domestic supply of blood plasma, a straw-coloured fluid that is used for transfusions and as a key ingredient in life-saving medication.

The blood-collection agency, which serves all provinces except Quebec, currently collects about 15 per cent of its plasma needs in Canada and buys the rest from the global market. CBS has been constructing additional collection centres to get to 25 per cent self-sufficiency, but the agency says the deal with Grifols will allow it to source more than 50 per cent of its plasma needs within the country.

CBS said in a news release that the agreement with Grifols ensures that plasma collected in Canada is kept in Canada, including the pharmaceutical products, such as immunoglobulins, that are made with Canadian plasma. Grifols bought a manufacturing facility in Montreal in 2020.

“This agreement aligns a commercial industry leader with the national blood system to do what patients need us to do: fast-track the path Canadian Blood Services is on to improved sufficiency, protect our national blood system and ensure a domestic supply of immunoglobulins that patients in Canada can count on,” Graham Sher, chief executive officer of CBS, said in a statement.

The deal marks a major change in direction for the agency. CBS had long warned that allowing private plasma collectors to operate in Canada would negatively affect its own voluntary collection efforts. Five years ago, the agency requested $855-million from provinces and territories to build a network of donor centres that would allow it to collect 50 per cent of its plasma needs. However, the agency received less money than it requested and ultimately decided this year that it would work with commercial partners instead.

Wednesday’s announcement drew mixed reaction from health groups.

The Canadian Health Coalition, a nonprofit that advocates for public health and health-care workers, said CBS has eroded public trust in the agency by carrying out discussions with for-profit companies in private.

“There has been no public debate allowed concerning the dangers of commercial collection of plasma on this massive scale,” said Michèle Brill-Edwards, a physician and member of the coalition’s board.

BloodWatch, a group that advocates for voluntary blood donation, has called for the resignation of Mr. Sher and CBS’ board of directors.

Other patient groups have welcomed the news as a way to build a new, reliable source of donations.

“We have long advocated for an approach that includes working with the commercial sector to ensure Canadian patients have access to life-saving plasma-derived medicinal products when needed,” Jennifer van Gennip, executive director of Network of Rare Blood Disorder Organizations, said in a statement that was included in CBS’s news release.

Ontario and British Columbia currently ban the practice of paying donors for their plasma, though there are exemptions for CBS and its agents. Quebec also bans the practice and its collection agency has told The Globe its voluntary collection strategy is working well and it has no plans to change that.

